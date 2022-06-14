TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects they said fired multiple shots into an occupied apartment in broad daylight Monday.

HCSO said the unidentified suspects fired an “AR-15 style rifle” into an occupied apartment at Willow Brooke Apartments around 11:30 a.m.

(Photo courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

They left in a white Nissan Altima, according to deputies.

Ring Doorbell footage released by HCSO shows one male suspect carrying the rifle along with a female suspect as they walked through the complex.

“This suspect brazenly shot at an occupied residence in the middle of the day,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Thankfully, no one was injured, but I’m urging anyone who has any information as to the identity of the pictured suspects or pictured vehicle, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.