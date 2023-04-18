RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest related to the murder of a person whose body was found on fire in Ruskin, Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters were called to put out the flames of what was believed to be a mannequin on fire in an open field behind a residential area near the intersection of Will Scarlett Avenue and 12 Street Southeast in Ruskin.

When crews arrived, they determined the subject was instead a burning body with upper body trauma. Due to the severity of the burns, the body was not immediately identified.

“Our detectives are working tirelessly to investigate every lead and piece of evidence, including this footage. I am immensely proud of their unwavering dedication to solving this heinous crime,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “However, we cannot do this alone. We are committed to bringing justice for the victim and their family, but we need the public’s assistance.”

The sheriff’s office said the highlighted man in the video is considered a person of interest who detectives would like to speak.

Due to the nature in which the body was found, detectives are still working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person of interest is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.