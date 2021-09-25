Missing Town ‘n’ Country man found safe, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says

UPDATE:

James Cottingham has been found safe, deputies say.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are looking for a missing endangered man out of Town ‘n’ Country Saturday morning.

James “Jim” Cottingham, 81, was last seen at his home near Henderson Road and Waters Avenue earlier in the morning. He was wearing a green button down shirt and gray shorts at the time.

Cottingham is described as being six feet three inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He is said to have blue eyes and white hair.

The sheriff’s office said Cottingham suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

If you know where he is, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.