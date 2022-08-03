TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are looking for the suspect in a credit union robbery Wednesday morning.

HCSO said it happened around 8:30 a.m. when the suspect entered the Suncoast Credit Union on West Waters Avenue, jumped over the counter and then demanded money from the bank tellers.

According to deputies, the suspect threatened to shoot employees though there was no gun seen. He got an undisclosed amount of money and ran. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his mid to late 20s, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and a thin build. Video released by the HCSO showed him wearing white Nike Air sneakers with a purple and blue design, gray pants, a Space Jam black t-shirt, a green camo zip-up jacket, a gray neck gator, a pink cloth on his head, and clear plastic gloves.

“Not only did this criminal take off with money that was not his to have, but he also stole employees’ and customers’ peace of mind in a place of business,” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Detectives are working diligently to identify him and I ask anyone who may recognize the suspect to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.