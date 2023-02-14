TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough county deputies are investigating a shooting that took the life of one person late Monday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene near the intersection of North 49th Street and East Dianna Street in Tampa around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult victim who had been shot.

Deputies said the victim was rushed to a local hospital where they died as a result of their injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

