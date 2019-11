TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

Deputies say the shooting took place at Spicer Place in Tampa. One man in his 20’s was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies say the incident does not appear to be random.

Detectives are currently on scene interviewing witnesses and the suspects are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.