Hillsborough deputies investigating deadly shooting in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances that led to a deadly shooting in Tampa.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Raintree Oaks Apartments just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 10.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located evidence that a shooting had occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex but no shooting victim was located there.

At this time, a male victim had been dropped off at a local hospital with upper body trauma and despite life-saving efforts, later died due to his injuries.

“Through investigative means, deputies have determined the two incidents are related,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Deputies continue their investigation, interviewing witnesses and poring through evidence from the scene. We believe this is an isolated incident.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.