Hillsborough deputies investigate Lutz double murder

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a double murder in Lutz.

A 911 call came in about a shooting just before midnight saying someone has been shot behind a home on the 15000 block of N 23rd Street of Lutz. When deputies arrived they found two people dead in a shed behind the home.

“This is a makeshift shed that is being used as a music studio, so it appears they were in there doing some sort of work, but all of the details leading up to the shooting, the cause of the shooting and exactly what their relationships are of all of the individuals involved is still under investigation,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Crystal Clark said.

Clark says the murders were not a random act, but did not provide any information about a possible suspect.

“We’re talking to witnesses who were at the scene. We’re talking to neighbors about what they may have seen as well, however, we don’t have a description specifically to give you for that suspect,” said Clark.