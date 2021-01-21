Hillsborough deputies investigate double homicide in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that took place at a commerce park in Riverview Thursday morning.

Deputies said the two victims were found in the 100 block of Pelican Creek Circle around midnight, and that they had suffered upper body trauma. Their names were not released.

8 On Your Side spoke with Troy Smith who works in the area and takes walks frequently during his breaks. He said the news of a double homicide was shocking for this area.

“Since I have been here, I haven’t had any problems that I was aware of until I got out here this morning and saw the lights were on and the police were all out here,” said Smith.

He said this put him on high alert and will definitely change how he will take his walks in the future.

“I’m going to have to change my route. Instead of walking near the wooded areas, I will have to walk on the main road where I can see everything around,” he added.

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

“Detectives are collecting evidence to try and determine what led to these deaths and who is behind the attack,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Given that this crime occurred in an isolated area, in the middle of the night, finding witnesses will be a challenge, which makes it imperative for anyone who saw or heard anything, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 813-247-8200.