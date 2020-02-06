Hillsborough deputies inspect games ahead of Florida State Fair

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The annual Florida State Fair officially kicks off Thursday at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Thousands of people will walk through the gates at the fair for a taste of the food, and to check out the games, rides, livestock and more.

Before the big event, Hillsborough County Deputies will inspect games Thursday morning to make sure they are not rigged, so consumers do not get ripped off.

“We check every game of chance, and game of skill, and make sure each game has a different set of rules, and is in compliance,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We will inspect them and make sure the person who’s playing the game actually has an opportunity to win.”

Sheriff Chronister said his deputies caught a handful of vendors not in compliance last year.

“Last year we had six that were not in compliance. They were quick fixes they could make, but we closed them down until they could fix them and come into compliance. Then, we actually have our undercovers go out and do random checks. So the first time is a warning, the second time we are not so nice,” Sheriff Chronister said.

The Inspector General’s Office is in charge of inspecting rides.

The fair officially kicks off at 10 a.m.

