Live Now
Florida State Fair kicks off with ‘Flip the Switch’ ceremony

Hillsborough deputies inspect games ahead of Florida State Fair

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The annual Florida State Fair officially kicks off Thursday at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Thousands of people will walk through the gates at the fair for a taste of the food, and to check out the games, rides, livestock and more.

Before the big event, Hillsborough County Deputies will inspect games Thursday morning to make sure they are not rigged, so consumers do not get ripped off.

“We check every game of chance, and game of skill, and make sure each game has a different set of rules, and is in compliance,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We will inspect them and make sure the person who’s playing the game actually has an opportunity to win.”

Sheriff Chronister said his deputies caught a handful of vendors not in compliance last year.

“Last year we had six that were not in compliance. They were quick fixes they could make, but we closed them down until they could fix them and come into compliance. Then, we actually have our undercovers go out and do random checks. So the first time is a warning, the second time we are not so nice,” Sheriff Chronister said.

The Inspector General’s Office is in charge of inspecting rides.

The fair officially kicks off at 10 a.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County"

Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother"

Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union"

Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence"

Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport"

Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in St.Petersburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in St.Petersburg"

107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license

Thumbnail for the video titled "107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license"

FHP searching for person involved in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "FHP searching for person involved in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss