TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Thursday night.

Deputies said they were called to Pinehurst Drive after gunshots were reported in the area shortly before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body, the sheriff’s office said.

HCSO detectives said they are investigating what happened and who the shooter was.



Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the HCSO at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.