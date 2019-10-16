Hillsborough deputies charge 19-year-old with 78 counts of child pornography

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a 19-year-old with 78 counts of child pornography.

Deputies say they began investigating Christain Smock, 19, after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

The following day, Smock agreed to meet with detectives in HCSO’s Internet Predator Unit. As the investigation continued, Smock’s cell phone was seized and a search warrant was obtained to search the cell phone.

On Monday, Smock was arrested and charged with 78 counts of possession of child pornography.

Detectives found a combination of both videos and still images on the phone. Some of the content was downloaded from the internet. In one case, a downloaded image involved a 4-year-old child.

