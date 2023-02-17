TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a youth pastor and a foster parent on human trafficking charges involving teenage victims, according to a Friday press release.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation began on Feb. 9 after a local mother said she found “disturbing content” on her 16-year-old child’s cell phone.

Deputies said their suspect, 36-year-old Moises Escoto of Temple Terrace, had first contacted the victim two years ago on an app called Sniffies.

Escoto, who serves as a youth pastor at Iglesia de Cristo Misionera Mahanaim Church on North Amenia Avenue, had the minor send him sexually explicit pictures and videos for money and gifts, the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, the youth pastor also was meeting the teenager in secret and having sex with him.

He was arrested by human trafficking deputies on Feb. 9.

However, as the sheriff’s office investigated Escoto’s alleged criminal behavior, they also discovered that another man was also using the Sniffies app to solicit sex from a child in exchange for money.

Deputies said they identified the suspect as Joel Lutz, 38, who lives in Pasco County as a registered foster parent.

He was arrested at his job in Pinellas County on Feb. 15 by human trafficking detectives, according to the sheriff’s office.

“It is absolutely disgusting that these two men, who were placed in positions of mentorship and trust with children in our community, used online apps to seek out and victimize our youth,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Unfortunately, we know that predators are constantly on the hunt to ruin the innocence of our community. I urge parents to know where and what their children are doing online at all times. We will not stop searching for these deviants wherever they may be, and we ask for parents and the community to help us protect our precious children.”



Both suspects were charged with human trafficking for commercial sexual activity, lewd or lascivious battery, use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts, traveling to meet minor after using comp services or services to solicit certain illegal acts, use of computer services for lewd or lascivious exhibition defendant over 18, transmission of harmful material to minor, unlawful use of two-way communications device, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, among other charges.

The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating the situation and asks anyone with more information to call them at 813-247-8200. If you suspect that someone is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.