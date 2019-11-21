Hillsborough deputies arrest two at suspected chop shop in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve busted a chop shop operation in Riverview.

The sheriff’s office says they received numerous tips about stolen cars at a home on Symmes Road.

When deputies searched arrived at the property, they found two stolen motorcycles and then obtained a search warrant for the rest of the property.

Deputies say they found 10 cars and numerous car parts from stolen cars and they arrested Joshua Scott, 26, and Jessica Vollrath, 47, for Operating a Chop Shop and Grand Theft Motor Vehicle.

Rocky Sirois says he is a friend of the people arrested and claims there is nothing illegal going on.

“It’s crazy and it’s just making people look bad. It’s not a chop shop. I’ve been here for four or five months and it is not no chop shop,” said Sirois.

The sheriff’s office maintains the evidence on the property is overwhelming.

“The fact of the matter is that our investigation leads us to believe that this is an illegal chop shop happening out of there. In the last three years we’ve had 22 different calls of service to this property for numerous illegal activities,” said Amanda Granit with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are hoping to identify and locate the owners of the vehicles that were found at the property. Those with information can contact the Hillsborough Country Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.