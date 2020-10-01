Hillsborough Co. deputies arrest Town ‘n’ Country church arsonist

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a man who is accused of arson at a Town ‘n’ Country church.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in addition to the Hillsborough County Fire Marshal’s Office, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives charged 45-year-old Eugenio Rodriguez-Colina with burglary and arson of the Incarnation Catholic Church on Wednesday evening.

Deputies say Rodriguez-Colina broke into the church on Sept. 18 and set multiple pews on fire.

Four days later on Sept. 22, surveillance video caught Rodriguez-Colina stealing food and cigarettes from the Granada Meat Market, located at 8230 W Waters Ave., after he smashed the glass front door to gain entry.

Rodriguez-Colina was arrested Monday for shoplifting at a Walmart, located at 8220 N Dale Mabry Highway.

He is being charged with criminal mischief while wearing a mask, arson, armed burglary for the incarnation offense, and burglary while wearing a mask, criminal mischief, and petit theft for the Meat Market offense.

“Houses of worship are such special places in our community, and we will never tolerate this type of criminal behavior,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am thankful that through good detective work and the collaboration of multiple agencies we have taken this individual off of our streets so that he can no longer wreak havoc in Hillsborough County.”

