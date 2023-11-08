TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s court bailiff was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly got into an altercation with another person, leaving them with several injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy James Linen, 51, was walking along Tallulah Terrace in Wesley Chapel when he got into an altercation with another person, which led to a physical fight.

HCSO said the victim sustained several non-life-threatening injuries.

Linen was arrested by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday. He is facing one count of aggravated battery with serious injuries.

“I expect every Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office employee to hold themselves to the highest standard of respectful conduct during work and after hours,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

The 51-year-old worked as a bailiff in the Court Operations Division and had been employed by the sheriff’s office since Aug. 2005. According to a press release, Linen was suspended without pay pending the results of the investigation.