Hillsborough County’s testing reservation line back up and running

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County’s testing reservation line is back up and running.

The county said Wednesday that it had delayed operations of its testing reservation line after a member of the customer service team tested positive for COVID-19.

“In an effort to stop the spread within this team and keep our operation moving to serve the community, we are working on other options to get our residents testing reservations,” a county representative wrote on Facebook, adding that they were working on a third-party answering service and other solutions, such as an online reservation service, to assist residents as quickly as possible.

Less than an hour later, the county said the phone line was back up and running and available to begin taking testing reservations.

