HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Commission will likely abandon plans to operate a new ferry in the south part of the county Wednesday. Leaders have been discussing ferry plans for a decade now.

The commuter ferry would have cut across Tampa Bay, traveling from Riverview to MacDill with the goal of eliminating a long commute up Interstate 75 and through the city.

Leaders want to end the contract agreement because they are having trouble making any progress.

County commissioners are worried about the rising costs of the ferry project.

The price to buy the boats and build the terminals has increased by 45% over the last few years.

The commission will vote on whether to end their agreement with the same company that runs the Cross Bay Ferry for this second commuter ferry.

There is nothing to worry about regarding the Cross Bay Ferry, this vote will have no impact on that one.

Having money for transportation projects like this has been a concern for the county since its 1% transportation tax was struck down.

On the bright side, there is the possibility of some transportation relief for the rapidly growing southern part of the county.

County commissioners recently approved plans to look at expanding the Selmon Expressway South to Riverview.

The commission meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday to discuss and vote on whether to terminate what some have called a “ferry tale,” which is likely going to happen.