TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County is taking action to make it safer for students who walk and bike to school.

Engineers are focusing on safety improvements for Limona Elementary School and Brandon High School because they’re only a mile apart, which means they share walking paths and have an overlap in attendance zones.

“I remember coming to the school, I was actually in the elementary school, and it’s exact same thing, and it has been for a pretty long time,” said Nathan Anthony, whose niece attends Limona Elementary.



Anthony’s niece is in third grade. He said there hasn’t been many changes since he attended the school decades ago.



“I remember the same exact thing crosswalks, no light here, nothing,” he said.



The county has been talking safety steps with its school route safety improvement program.



“Parents have said is the existing conditions are not safe for me to allow my child to walk and bike to school, so we are responding to that and creating conditions that are community generated and engineer to improve safety,” said Abigail Flores, Hillsborough county transportation safety and mobility engineer.

Flores said Limona Elementary and Brandon High have been prioritized for the program based on crashes, pedestrian safety risk, and socioeconomic factors in this area.



Engineers have studied these routes and are now proposing high visibility crosswalks, raised crosswalks, flashing beacons, widening the sidewalks for bikers and walkers and improving a rail-road crossing. Some of these changes will go into effect this year.



The county ranked more than 130 schools in this program and is systematically going down the list to study and improve routes to those schools.

The County will conduct a virtual engagement to collect feedback from the community. Public comment is open until April 10. Visit HCFLGov.net/HCEngage to participate.

Questions in English or Spanish about the virtual public engagement for this project may be directed to the Customer Service Center at (813) 635-5400.