TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County worker was seriously injured when he tried to stop a woman from stealing his truck and was thrown from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the building inspector had left the vehicle running outside a home in the 10000 block of Timmons Road in Thonotosassa.

While he was in the home, McKenya Thomas, 22, got into the unattended vehicle. The inspector tried to stop her, a struggle ensued, and he was thrown from the truck as Thomas sped away, deputies said.

The inspector, who was not identified, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition. He is expected to recover from his injuries, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said a Florida Highway Patrol trooper located the vehicle in Madison County and pursued Thomas. The trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle and took Thomas into custody.

When interviewed by detectives, Thomas allegedly admitted to stealing the vehicle. She faces charges of carjacking, grand theft motor vehicle, resisting a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.