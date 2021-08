Large amount 100 dollar bills rolled up with lottery tickets in the background. Visit some of these other fine collections.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview woman won a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery, according to a Monday announcement.

Janinka Glenn Grace, 36, won the $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Tampa District Office after buying a ticket from the Riverview Sunoco on Balm Riverview Road. Glenn Grace ended up taking her winnings as a payment of $890,000.00.

The gas station will now get receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.