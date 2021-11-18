Hillsborough County woman wins $1 million from ‘Cash Club’ scratch-off

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County woman claimed a $1 million top prize in the “Cash Club” scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Lillian Velez, 67, of Brandon purchased her winning ticket from the Publix located at 949 East Bloomingdale Avenue in Brandon and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The scratch-off game features 10 top prizes of $1 million, giving players the chance to win $20 to $500 with four additional bonus plays. According to the Florida Lottery, the overall odds of winning the $10 game are 1-in-3.38.

The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.