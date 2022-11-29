TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County dedicated its “Giving Tuesday” to raise nearly $13,000 for the construction of a large family’s new home.

Teresa Davila is raising nine children on her own, as her husband died of cancer in 2015. The family of ten currently rents a three-bedroom home, but more space is needed.

“We are overcrowded. The kids are getting bigger, so knowing that I’ve been there for so long, I could pay mortgage and give them something that’s ours,” Davila said.

When asked what she wanted for Christmas, one of Davila’s granddaughters told an after-school counselor she wanted a home, which is how the family got connected to Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County.

“Instead of saying she wanted something for herself, she said she wanted a home, because she knew that’s what I’ve been wanting for the longest,” said Davila.

The dream of homeownership is becoming a reality for Davila as she was approved for a six-bedroom Habitat home. On Giving Tuesday, Habitat and Greater Tampa Realtors help a fundraiser to pay for the construction of her new roof.

“That’s amazing how they give back, and I too like to give back, we do what we can even with what we go through,” Davila said.