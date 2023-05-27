TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Ruskin woman was killed early Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash on US-41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report said the 26-year-old driver was heading south on the highway when she tried to turn into a private driveway.

While making the turn, the woman’s car was hit by a pickup truck heading north on the highway, troopers said.

The car flipped and rested on the outside shoulder. According to the report, the woman was killed at the scene of the incident.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 48-year-old Palmetto man, was seriously injured in the collision.