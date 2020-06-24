Hillsborough County will give away free mosquito-eating fish ahead of busy season

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Summer is officially here, and with the heat, humidity, and frequent summer storms, it’s prime time for mosquitoes.

Hillsborough County Mosquito Management crews are gearing up to battle more than 40 species of mosquitoes that can be found in the county.

Crews use many techniques to keep the pesky population down.

Thirty mosquito traps are placed throughout the county to keep track of the mosquito population.

They also use a Sentinel Chicken program to monitor for Encephalitis viruses in birds. The chickens are blood tested weekly for viruses before they can reach humans.

Problem areas such as swamps are treated with pesticides from vehicles, helicopters or planes.



In 2018, the Mosquito Management:

Completed more than 8,600 inspections of mosquito larval production sites

Conducted mosquito larvae remediation on 21,080 acres

Conducted adult mosquito remediation on 1,072,237 acres

Responded to 40 confirmed mosquito-borne disease (arbovirus) cases

Mosquito Management also hand out mosquito eating fish to residents to help control the population.

Because of the coronavirus, the county will not hold traditional events, instead, staff will hold seven drive-through events to hand out mosquito-eating fish.

The first fish handout will be held Saturday June 27, from 9 a.m. 6527 Eureka Springs Road in Hillsborough County. For more information click here.

