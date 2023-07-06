HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy C. Millan issued a warning Thursday regarding a potential scam targeting residents.

According to Millan, the Tax Collector’s Office has been notified within the last two weeks of a scam where taxpayers received a fraudulent “notice of tax lien” claiming they owed taxes and demanding immediate payment.

The tax collector said these deceptive communications often mimic an official document and can mislead unsuspecting individuals into making payments to unauthorized entities.

Millan said residents should “exercise caution” if they receive what appears to be a property tax-related bill or notice. It’s important to note that an official notice from the Hillsborough County Tax Collector will always include the office’s logo and contact information.

“If you suspect you have received a fraudulent tax notice or believe you have been targeted by a scam, report the incident to the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office and local law enforcement authorities. By promptly reporting such activities, you can help protect others from falling victim to similar scams. We are committed to safeguarding the residents of Hillsborough County from fraud,” Millan said in a statement.

Any taxpayer who receives a questionable “notice of tax lien” document is asked to contact the collector’s office at 813-635-5200 or email taxes@hillstax.org to verify if the document is legitimate.

For more information, follow this link.