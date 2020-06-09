Hillsborough County wants residents to take storm prep survey

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County residents are being asked to weigh in on the county’s hurricane readiness plans.

The county posted a survey on its website in hopes of getting a better understanding of how residents plan to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

The survey asks about their evacuation plans, thoughts on county shelters and COVID-19 concerns.

The survey is anonoymous, but it does ask for a zip code.

It will be available in English or Spanish starting June 9.

Click here to take the survey.

