TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Thanksgiving feast was held at Pop a Beer Bar & Grill where donations were accepted for the Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans organization.

Army Veteran and Pop a Beer Bar & Grill owner, Larry Stacy hosted the third annual event from noon to 5 p.m. where guests could enjoy turkey, sweet potatoes, casseroles, and more.

“This is for anybody that needs or wants a meal,” Stacy said.

Any donations received for the free meal will assist HCVHV with food, shelter, clothing, and more. The organization offers veterans in need.

Food leftover from the event was donated to homeless in the community.