Hillsborough County urging residents to take COVID-19 ‘Holiday Pledge’

Hillsborough County

Courtesy: Hillsborough County’s website

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With the holidays just around the corner, Hillsborough County Government is urging residents to continue to stay safe in hopes of preventing a further spread of COVID-19.

The county’s emergency management office is encouraging residents to take part in their “Spread Love Not Germs” Holiday Pledge.

In the pledge, the county wants residents to:

  • Wear a face covering
  • Socially distance
  • Stay home if sick
  • Get a flu shot
  • Wash hands and use hand sanitizer
  • Get tested for COVID-19 when exhibiting symptoms

The county has also posted a checklist which includes several tips to prepare for the holiday season. The checklist covers before, during, and after a celebration takes place.

Parents and guardians of Hillsborough County Public School students received an email this week with information on the pledge and a QR code, which once scanned or clicked on, takes you directly to the county’s “Spread Love Not Germs” webpage.

For more information or to take the pledge, visit Hillsborough County’s website.

