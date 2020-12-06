Hillsborough County urging residents to take COVID-19 ‘Holiday Pledge’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With the holidays just around the corner, Hillsborough County Government is urging residents to continue to stay safe in hopes of preventing a further spread of COVID-19.
The county’s emergency management office is encouraging residents to take part in their “Spread Love Not Germs” Holiday Pledge.
In the pledge, the county wants residents to:
- Wear a face covering
- Socially distance
- Stay home if sick
- Get a flu shot
- Wash hands and use hand sanitizer
- Get tested for COVID-19 when exhibiting symptoms
The county has also posted a checklist which includes several tips to prepare for the holiday season. The checklist covers before, during, and after a celebration takes place.
Parents and guardians of Hillsborough County Public School students received an email this week with information on the pledge and a QR code, which once scanned or clicked on, takes you directly to the county’s “Spread Love Not Germs” webpage.
For more information or to take the pledge, visit Hillsborough County’s website.
