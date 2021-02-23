Hillsborough County Urban League joins USF Health in COVID-19 vaccine discussion

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While many are struggling just to get the vaccine, others have concerns the injections may not be completely safe. The Urban League of Hillsborough County paired with USF Health to hold a discussion about those concerns.

The concerns are mixed emotions within the African-American community, as people battle with the idea of the COVID-19 vaccine, so the two organizations created this discussion to dispel the myths.

“Begin a discussion around the vaccines on what they are and what they aren’t. It’s really about educating people so they can make informed decisions,” Dean of the USF College of Pharmacy Dr. Kevin Sneed said.

Sneed says there’s a historical lack of trust between the healthcare system and the African-American community that dates back hundreds of years.

“I remember they were testing syphilis on people back in the day, so I’m kind of weary on the vaccine,” said Dr. Sneed.

It’s a concern he said he understands but wants to relax.

“I do touch on some of the African American influences that are involved with development and research with the vaccine right now and then overall making sure people gain trust that what has happened in the past cannot happen again.”

If you want to watch the conversation, you can find the link on the Urban League of Hillsborough County Facebook page.