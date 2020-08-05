Hillsborough County to vote on plan to dissolve Emergency Policy Group

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The future of Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group could be decided on Wednesday.

The Board of County Commissioners is set to vote on whether or not to dissolve the group, which oversees the county’s response to emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight-member panel, made up of county leaders, was activated at the beginning of the pandemic and given power to issue orders such as curfews and mask mandates.

The group consists of a three commissioners, the county’s sheriff and school board chair as well as the mayors of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace.

The proposed ordinance would give the Board of County Commissioners authority over all emergencies, including hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioners are expected to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

