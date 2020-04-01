Hillsborough County to use 2 hotels as quarantine, isolation sites for residents impacted by COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has announced it will open two quarantine and isolation sites for residents and family members impacted by COVID-19.

The sites will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, and will help prevent further spread of the virus by providing shelter, food, telemedicine options and basic services such as laundry and sanitation.

The two sites are the Quality Inn & Conference Center, located at 2701 E. Fowler Ave., and West Wing Hotel, located at 2501 E. Fowler Ave. Both are located right down the street from the University of South Florida’s main campus.

A total of 362 rooms will be used and will be managed by Hillsborough County and the Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

Residents eligible to use the sites must first be pre-screen by the Hillsborough DOH. Those wanting to use the sites can include single individuals or family members like a spouse and child.

The length of time residents will stay in the quarantine or isolation sites will be determined by the Department of Health and each person’s specific needs.

The county has signed a six-month lease with both hotels. The length of time the facilities will stay open and whether additional sites will be opened will be determined by local conditions.

Once the hotels are no longer needed, they will undergo medical-grade cleaning and sanitation.

