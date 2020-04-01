Breaking News
Florida stay-at-home order: Gov. DeSantis issues executive order in response to coronavirus

Hillsborough County to use 2 hotels as quarantine, isolation sites for residents impacted by COVID-19

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has announced it will open two quarantine and isolation sites for residents and family members impacted by COVID-19.

The sites will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, and will help prevent further spread of the virus by providing shelter, food, telemedicine options and basic services such as laundry and sanitation.

The two sites are the Quality Inn & Conference Center, located at 2701 E. Fowler Ave., and West Wing Hotel, located at 2501 E. Fowler Ave. Both are located right down the street from the University of South Florida’s main campus.

A total of 362 rooms will be used and will be managed by Hillsborough County and the Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

Residents eligible to use the sites must first be pre-screen by the Hillsborough DOH. Those wanting to use the sites can include single individuals or family members like a spouse and child.

The length of time residents will stay in the quarantine or isolation sites will be determined by the Department of Health and each person’s specific needs.

The county has signed a six-month lease with both hotels. The length of time the facilities will stay open and whether additional sites will be opened will be determined by local conditions.

Once the hotels are no longer needed, they will undergo medical-grade cleaning and sanitation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Deposit Returned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deposit Returned"

Tampa woman self-isolating with rescue ducks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman self-isolating with rescue ducks"

Invisible lines in sand cause confusion as Pinellas County beachgoers persist despite coronavirus orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Invisible lines in sand cause confusion as Pinellas County beachgoers persist despite coronavirus orders"

NFL to begin season as scheduled in September

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL to begin season as scheduled in September"

Businesses react

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses react"

Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order"

March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March"

Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families"

Magic Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Kingdom"

Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits"

Hasbro launches website to keep families busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hasbro launches website to keep families busy"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss