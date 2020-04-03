Hillsborough County to receive over 40K rapid test kits for first responders

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in Hillsborough County, the county emergency management team announced it is expecting to receive 44,000 rapid test kits.

These kits, manufactured by American Bio Medica Corportation, will be used to test first responders and critical health care professionals on the front lines.

According to county officials, they have secured enough kits to administer the tests to all fire, EMS and police agencies in Hillsborough and its municipalities.

Additionally, the county secured enough rapid test kits to ensure medical and nursing staff
at assisted living facilities and nursing homes will also be administered the test.

The test will consits of a small finger prick, with a drop of blood placed on the testing instrument. The test will provide a definitive result within 10 minutes.

According to county officials, since many media reports and information recently released by the CDC suggest a large percent of the population may have the virus and never develop symptoms, this
test is critical in determining if these essential health care workers and first responders are currently infected or have been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies.

Individuals who are determined to have developed the antibodies could be safely moved to “hot spots” to administer life-saving treatment.

The official date for the county to begin using the test kits is not yet determined, but officials will mobilize testing operations for first responders and identified medical personnel once they arrive. County staff will then coordinate the administration of the test with all local municipalities, nursing
homes and assisted living facilities, and all other critical personnel.

For more information, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system. For general county information, please call 813-272-5900.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 10,268 cases and 170 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

