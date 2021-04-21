Hillsborough County to provide employees ‘floating holidays’ for working through pandemic, getting vaccinated

Hillsborough County Library Service employee Stephen Duran wears a mask and gloves to protect himself from the coronavirus outbreak as he hands out unemployment paperwork to residents Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library in Tampa, Fla. Florida’s unemployment rate shot up to 4.3% in March, as coronavirus-induced closures of Florida’s theme parks, hotels and large numbers of businesses caused the highest levels of joblessness in almost two years. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Commission approved Wednesday to give county employees two floating holidays as a way to thank them for their work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The two floating holidays are one-time-only days that will be provided to employees during the Public Service Recognition Week, which takes place May 3 through 7.

“County employees have worked countless hours over the past year to provide key services to residents within Hillsborough County. Throughout the pandemic key service delivery was maintained, virtual service delivery alternatives were established, and safety protocols were implemented to ensure the needs of county residents were still met,” a county commission agenda read.

The commission also approved an additional floating holiday for any county employee who got the COVID-19 vaccine. The holiday is being provided as an incentive for employees to get vaccinated and as an added support in case the employee needs to take leave due to an adverse reaction after their second dose.

If an employee does not have a reaction following their second dose, they will be able to bank the holiday.

The additional holiday will be given to employees upon proof of being fully vaccinated.

All of the floating holidays must be taken by the end of 2021.