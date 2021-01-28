Hillsborough County to open cold weather shelters on Thursday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As a cold front moves through Tampa Bay, temperatures are expected to get into the low to mid-40s Thursday night. Some northern spots may even see temperatures in the 30s.

To help homeless residents or those living in homes without adequate heat, Hillsborough County will be opening its cold weather shelters Thursday evening.

Hillsborough County said for this season, motel vouchers will be at a limited capacity and will comply with social distancing recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each resident who chooses to take advantage of cold weather shelters will be screened upon entry.

Residents and volunteers are required to wear a face covering while inside the shelter, and one will be provided if they do not have one. Meals will be served in single-service containers.



Metropolitan Ministries and Tampa Crossroads are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pre-registration is required by calling the numbers below. Deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Metropolitan Ministries is offering vouchers for individuals and families at 813-209-1176

Tampa Crossroads is offering vouchers for individuals and couples without children at 813-402-8871

Organizations interested in hosting a cold weather shelter this season can contact Julie Watkinson at 813-276-2677 for more information.