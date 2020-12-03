Hillsborough County to open 2 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites as demand continues to rise

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As public interest in getting tested for coronavirus continues to increase, Hillsborough County has decided to open two new drive-through testing locations next week.

According to Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley, the new sites will be located at the Vance Vogel Sports Complex, located at 13012 Bullfrog Creek in Riverview, and William Owen Pass Sports Complex, located at 1300 Sydney Dover Road in Dover.

Both locations will be open three days a week. Appointments will be required.

With the addition of these two new sites, the county will have five total sites where residents can get tested. You can find all five locations on the map above.

For more details on getting tested, visit Hillsborough County’s coronavirus page.