Hillsborough County to host family-friendly Halloween drive-through event

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Although Halloween will look a little different this year, there are still ways to have a safe and fun experience, even during a pandemic.

Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation plans to host its new drive-through Halloween experience “Haunted Highway.”

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at four county recreation centers.

The first 100 children at each location will get a “ghoulie bag” with treats and toys once they reach the end of the route.

The events are free and will be held at the following locations:

  • Northdale Park & Recreation Center, 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa
  • Emanuel P. Johnson Park & Recreation Center, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa
  • Keystone Park & Recreation Center, 17928 Gunn Highway, Odessa
  • Ruskin Park & Recreation Center, 901 6th St. SE, Ruskin

The CDC has provided a number of safety measures adults and children can take to trick or treat more safely. You can view the CDC’s checklist on their website.

