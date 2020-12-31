Hillsborough County to begin COVID-19 vaccine distribution to residents 65+

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County announced its plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 65 and older.
Health officials say starting Monday, Jan. 4, residents will be able to reserve an appointment via online or phone for a vaccination. The distribution of vaccines will begin Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Those looking to apply online can do so at hccovidshot.as.me beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. For residents without internet access, appointments also are available by calling 888-755-2822. The phone line will be open beginning Monday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be no vaccines for residents without appointments, and there is no waiting list.
The county has allocated an initial 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to front line health care workers and the vulnerable population of residents age 65 and older. About 1,500 of those vaccine doses will be distributed at four vaccine distribution sites strategically located across the county beginning on Jan 6.
The four vaccine distribution sites are:
- University Mall (parking lot) 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612
- Vance Vogel Sports Complex 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL 33534
- Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds 2700 W. Risk St., Plant City, FL 33563
- Ed Radice Sports Complex 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626
These sites were chosen for their geographic diversity, available resources, and population density of residents age 65 and older. Details about access to the vaccine distribution sites will be given to residents upon appointment confirmation.
The west site at Ed Radice Sports Complex and the east site at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds will open Wednesday, Jan 6. The north site at University Mall and the south site at Vance Vogel Sports Complex will open Thursday, Jan. 7.
