LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Hillsborough County to begin COVID-19 vaccine distribution to residents 65+

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. U.K. researchers said Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, they are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the new coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up development of a vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County announced its plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 65 and older.

Health officials say starting Monday, Jan. 4, residents will be able to reserve an appointment via online or phone for a vaccination. The distribution of vaccines will begin Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Those looking to apply online can do so at hccovidshot.as.me beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. For residents without internet access, appointments also are available by calling 888-755-2822. The phone line will be open beginning Monday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be no vaccines for residents without appointments, and there is no waiting list.

The county has allocated an initial 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to front line health care workers and the vulnerable population of residents age 65 and older. About 1,500 of those vaccine doses will be distributed at four vaccine distribution sites strategically located across the county beginning on Jan 6.

The four vaccine distribution sites are:

  • University Mall (parking lot)       2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612    
  • Vance Vogel Sports Complex       13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL 33534
  • Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds 2700 W. Risk St., Plant City, FL 33563
  • Ed Radice Sports Complex           14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626

These sites were chosen for their geographic diversity, available resources, and population density of residents age 65 and older. Details about access to the vaccine distribution sites will be given to residents upon appointment confirmation.

The west site at Ed Radice Sports Complex and the east site at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds will open Wednesday, Jan 6. The north site at University Mall and the south site at Vance Vogel Sports Complex will open Thursday, Jan. 7.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss