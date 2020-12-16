Hillsborough County tightening restrictions on masks, bars and restaurants

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Commissioners approved two ordinances Wednesday, tightening restrictions on wearing face coverings and congregating in bars in restaurants.

The first ordinance states that any establishments that serve food or drink must abide by the following: no food or drink may be served to patrons who are not seated at a table or the bar. Standing at the bar is prohibited.

This does not apply to people who are sitting down. People who are seated can remove their mask.

The second ordinance states that bars and restaurants may not utilize any areas where people can congregate such as open spaces or dance floors.

The exception to the rule is if people are waiting. However, those people must remain socially distanced.

County commissioners said this new ordinance is specifically intended to prohibit any dance floors in restaurants or night clubs that allow for people to congregate.



The ordinances take effect immediately.

It is not yet clear how the ordinances will be enforced.