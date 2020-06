HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old Town ‘n’ Country girl who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Deputies said Kayla Lepage left her home Saturday at 9 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information on where Kayla is, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.