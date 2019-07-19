Hillsborough County teacher wins 2020 Florida Teacher of the Year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dr. Dakeyan Chá Dré Graham from C. Leon King High School in Hillsborough County has been named the 2020 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year.

According to King High School’s website, Graham currently serves as the band director at the school, which is also his alma mater.

He has Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Music Education from the University of Florida, a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Concordia University and has a Ph.D. in Music Education from the University of South Florida.

Graham was one of five finalists for the teacher of the year award and was one of two local finalists.

The other finalists include:

Shane Swezey, Oak Park School, Sarasota CountyLeigh Ann Norris from Hamilton County Elementary School in Hamilton County

Dr. Nicole Mosblech from Vero Beach High School in Indian River County

Megan Crombie from Florida State University School in Leon County

The announcement was made at the Teacher of the Year Gala located in Orlando Thursday evening.