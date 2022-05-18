RIVERVIEW Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County teacher is being credited with saving the life a student recently.

Ms. Barnes is a fourth grade teacher at Summerfield Elementary School. She was reading the instructions for a test when she noticed her student, Noah, choking on a mint.

She rushed to the phone and called the office for a nurse.

When she hung up, Barnes knew she couldn’t wait. She acted quickly and performed the Heimlich maneuver on Noah.

Barnes was able to dislodge the mint.

“We sat down, hugged and I told him I was proud of him and glad we took care of it,” Barnes said.

“I think she was heroic helping me so I could stand here alive,” said Noah.

Noah said when he gets older, he wants to be a scientist, a basketball player or a police officer.