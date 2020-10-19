Hillsborough County teacher receives $50K grant for school’s construction program

TAMPA (WFLA) – A construction teacher at Middleton High School is receiving a big boost to the school’s program courtesy of Harbor Freight Tools.

Kyle Thompson’s program is receiving a $50,000 grant from the “Tools for Schools” program.

Thompson tells News Channel 8, there’s a big demand for his students right now, as they enter the workplace. Many of them will end up earning the same, or more, than college grads with no college debt!

“If you hear hey he’s a shop teacher this Mr. Thompson we don’t build birdhouses, wooden spoons we’re actually teaching our students real-life skills, where they’re learning carpentry, plumbing, electrical masonry,” Thomspon said.

Of that $50,000 Thompson will receive $15,000, which he says will help pay off his student loans. The other $35,000 will go to the program.

Thompson says the funding is critical as the price of raw materials has climbed in recent years.