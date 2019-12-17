Hillsborough County Tax Collector unveils registration kiosks at Publix

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County residents now have another option when renewing their vehicle registration.

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector unveiled a new registration kiosk at the Publix in Citrus Park on Tuesday.

Hillsborough is the first county in the state to install kiosks in a private business. Two other locations include the Publix in Lake Brandon Plaza and in Plant City at Walden Lakes.

If the program runs smoothly, the hope is to expand to even more locations, and businesses.

The goal is to cut down on the long wait times and give customers another way to renew.

In addition to your renewal cost, there is a 2.25% fee for credit or debit payments at the kiosk.

“Our core is customer service. Again, those 20,000 people can come in a matter of minutes and get registration here without waiting 15 minutes that they don’t ever have to come to any of our branch offices,” said Hillsborough County Tax Collector Doug Belden.

Belden said he’d also like to expand this to more services, like titles and fishing licenses in the future.

The Polk County Tax Collector is working on putting kiosks in two Publix locations.

You can learn more about the kiosks on the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s website.

LATEST HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY NEWS: