Police responding to ‘active shooting situation’ in Jersey City

Hillsborough County Tax Collector finds zero unmarked graves beneath office

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Tax Collector has announced no unmarked graves have been found beneath its Hillsborough Avenue office.

Doug Belden, the Hillsborough County Tax Collector shared the recent Ground Penetrating Radar scan findings earlier this afternoon.

This comes following the discovery of 145 coffins were discovered under portions of King High School’s campus in Tampa. During a meeting to discuss the findings, Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller mentions the possibility of yet another forgotten cemetery at MacDill Air Force Base, in the once predominately African-American area known as Port Tampa.

