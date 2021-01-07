Hillsborough County Tax Collector Doug Belden retires after 22 years

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Tax Collector Doug Belden officially retired from office Wednesday following two decades of service.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor presented Belden with a proclamation on his retirement.

Belden, who was born and raised in Tampa, was elected as tax collector in 1998 and reelected in each subsequent election up to his retirement.

In her proclamation, Castor said that over Belden’s years of service, his “commitment brought about

positive change in the office,” of which included…

Being the first in Florida to deploy the Q-MATIC software

Initiating ECommerce and accepting E-Check payments

Creating a Spanish website

Successfully merging Motor Vehicle and Tax & License call centers and adding service locations

Completely upgraded and enhanced the tax collector’s website

Continually streamlined and upgraded customer service such as a dedicated call center and service kiosks

Castor said those accomplishments have helped the Tax Collector’s office consistently receive over 96 percent in customer satisfaction ratings.

He has served the community through numerous roles and organizations such as the Mayor’s Tampa Convention Hotel Selection Committee, the New York Yankee Foundation, Tampa Sports Authority, the Academy of Holy Names Board, the Florida Sterling Foundation and Council, the Boy Scouts of America Executive Board, and the American Heart Association.

Belden graduated from Tampa Catholic High School and attended the University of South Florida earning his Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1976.