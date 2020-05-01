Hillsborough County Tax Collector to begin reopening offices

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two branches of the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s office will open next week for customers with appointments.

According to a press release, in-person services will resume Monday, May 4 starting at the Brandon and Drew Park offices.

The reopenings are part of the tax collector’s phased plan to begin opening its offices during the coronavirus pandemic. Plexiglass barriers were installed at each service window and there are new safety procedures in place. Both offices must follow “strict social distancing policies,” the release said.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, customers will be asked a series of screening questions and will have their temperature taken before the appointment. Those with a fever exceeding 100.4°F will not be allowed into the building. Customers are strongly encouraged to wear face masks.

“The leadership team for the Tax Collector’s office has put a comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation plan in place that protects the health and well-being of our customers and employees, while balancing the service needs of our community,” Hillsborough County Tax Collector Doug Belden said.

The Brandon office is located at 3030 North Falkenburg Road and the Drew Park office is at 4100 West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The offices will be open on weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm, except on Wednesdays, when it’s open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Visitors can make an appointment on their COVID-19 Updates page at www.hillstax.org. For more information, contact the Tax Collector’s Office 813-635-5200, Monday through

Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or visit their website.

