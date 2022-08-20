`TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County’s 246 clerks stopped by the Supervisor of Elections Office warehouse to pick up key election items on Saturday.

Supervisor of Elections staff called the event “Clerk Pick Up Day.”

“These are all the clerks that will be working on election day, and they are picking up supplies they’ll be able to use in the polling sites on those days,” said Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections.

The items that the clerks picked up were said to be of high importance.

“All the paperwork they need, forms, reference guides and also electronic poll books that we use to check voters in,” Latimer said.

The polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.