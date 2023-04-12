Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis wrote a “Delicate” letter to students Wednesday as Taylor Swift is headed to town to perform.

Swift will perform at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With one of the concerts on a school night, Davis wrote a letter to students who plan on missing class on Friday.

“Students, You Need to Calm Down. Under no circumstances will Friday be an excused absence because you were having an Enchanted evening under the Starlight at Raymond James Stadium. I understand I am the Anti-Hero here, and Call It What You Want, but You’re On Your Own Kid if you think being a Swiftie is a good excuse for missing important instruction. You know All Too Well you Should’ve Said No to attending a Thursday night concert. Especially one from an artist who is known for putting on a 3-hour amazing show,” Davis wrote in part.

The letter is filled with Swift’s song titles. Davis wants that it could be a “Cruel Summer” if students prioritize being a Swiftie over being in class.

Take a look at the full letter below.

If you plan to “Shake It Off” at the concert, here is everything you need to know before you go.