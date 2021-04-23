Hillsborough County superintendent receives 85% disapproval rating among staff in survey

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A new survey shows Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis has an 85% disapproval rating among district leaders, teachers and other staff.

The survey was conducted by HASA, the Hillsborough Association of School Administrators.

On Friday, school board members shared the results during an emergency meeting, including findings of low morale on all levels at the district.

Fourth-grade teacher Rebecca Hollifield attended the meeting to call for new leadership.

“It’s coming from the top. It’s that feeling of I’m the big man, I’m the big boss man. You do as I say, I know better than you do. I don’t need to hear what you have to say,” Hollifield said.

Last Friday, her husband, Scott Hollifield, was one of nearly 100 staff members who learned via email that he would not have a job next year. He was a physical education teacher.

“It is difficult. I really love my job and I love those kids,” Scott Hollifield said.

The survey looked at a number of factors into Davis’ performance including communication, leadership, trust, and employee appreciation.

Davis defended his time as superintendent, saying the year has been full of hurdles.

“Dealing with a pandemic, and at the same time with the finances, it all comes together, and it does disrupt steps, as a superintendent, I would never make have come to a reality,” he said.

School board members said they plan to take the survey seriously and want to create an improvement plan for Davis. At the meeting Friday, Davis said he would do whatever it takes.

You can watch the school board’s full discussion on the survey results in the video player below: